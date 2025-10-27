Single Mother To Adopted Daughter

#thebetterindia

A powerhouse on and off screen, Sakshi Tanwar’s journey is one of heart, grit, and grace.

From TV icon to single mother, she’s redefined success — choosing love, balance, and purpose over convention. At 45, she adopted baby Dityaa, breaking stereotypes with quiet strength.

For Sakshi, motherhood isn’t a pause — it’s a powerful new beginning.

