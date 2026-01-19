She Turned Rs5000 into a 1 crore Mushroom Business

#thebetterindia

She turned ₹5,000 into a ₹1 crore mushroom empire!

Meet Annu Kanawat, a professor-turned-entrepreneur from Rajasthan, who defied societal expectations to start her own business.

From humble beginnings in a small room to empowering rural women through mushroom farming, Annu's journey is one of resilience, courage, and transformation.

Through her brand, Aamlda Organic Foods, she’s growing confidence — one batch at a time.

