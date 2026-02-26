She Serves 350 People Free Iftar Every Day | Movement of Unity | Neha Bharati @nehabharti802

As the sun sets over Old Delhi, just outside Gate No 3 of Jama Masjid, Neha Bharti and her family begin preparing hundreds of iftar meals.

For the past three Ramadans, they have ensured that no one in the area breaks their fast hungry.

Every evening, 300 to 350 people are served with warmth and dignity. No questions about religion. No barriers. Just food, compassion, and community.

What started with Neha’s personal savings slowly grew into a people powered movement. Strangers became supporters. Donations began flowing in the form of rice, fruits, dates, and financial contributions.

But her service does not end with Ramadan.

Through her NGO Raah, Neha also provides free books to underprivileged children, believing that education and dignity go hand in hand.

For Neha Bharti, service is not seasonal. It is a way of life.

In a divided world, this is what unity looks like.

