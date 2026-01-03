Authors
Restoring a forest, one kilometre at a time

By Video Team - The Better India
Restoring land is not about planting more trees, but planting the right ones. For over 30 years, this approach has brought water, birds, and native life back to a once-barren landscape. Today, the Reverse Project by Volvo Cars brings this story to light. Watch how one man made it happen.

In partnership with @VolvoCarsIndia

Music Credits:
Title of Musical Work: Believe
Artist: Vocalista
License ID: S765141-12865
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/vocalista/believe
Autoclear code: 5JLAQZKBIQMNHVVH

