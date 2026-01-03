Restoring a forest, one kilometre at a time

Restoring land is not about planting more trees, but planting the right ones. For over 30 years, this approach has brought water, birds, and native life back to a once-barren landscape. Today, the Reverse Project by Volvo Cars brings this story to light. Watch how one man made it happen.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In partnership with @VolvoCarsIndia

Music Credits:

Title of Musical Work: Believe

Artist: Vocalista

License ID: S765141-12865

Link: https://musicvine.com/track/vocalista/believe

Autoclear code: 5JLAQZKBIQMNHVVH