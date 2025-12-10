Rejected as ‘Northeast actor’ to OTT star

"Born in Nagaland, raised in Nepal, shifted to Siliguri after everything changed overnight — life kept moving, and so did I.
From dreaming in classrooms to dancing in “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan,” to being rejected for “looking Northeast,” the grind never stopped.
I worked across languages, won awards, and one old martial arts clip finally opened the right door.
After 9 years, I’m just getting started — hungry, grateful, and ready for more."
