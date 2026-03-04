Raising a Child Not a Resume | Indian Parenting | Parenting Talks

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta are changing the way Indian parents think about raising children. Instead of asking children what they want to become, they focus on who they want to be.

Through The Indian Parent Pod, they promote conscious parenting by prioritising curiosity values emotional safety and character over marks salaries and social status. Their approach challenges traditional success driven parenting and encourages parents to focus on self worth beyond achievements.

The conversation highlights that parenting is not about perfection or control but about presence consistency and raising emotionally secure individuals rather than impressive resumes. It also addresses modern parenting challenges generational conditioning and the importance of equal parenting roles.

