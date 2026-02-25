Railway Pensioner to Digital Dadaji | @instauncle9 | Senior Citizen | Indian Railways

From 40 years at Indian Railways to becoming the internet’s beloved “Digital Dadaji”, Vinod Sharma proves that retirement isn’t the end, it’s a new beginning !
To break the silence of a quiet home, he picked up a camera and began vlogging his simple, honest daily life. No filters. No trends. Just warmth, wisdom, and real moments. What started as a personal escape soon turned into content that connects generations across India.
His journey is a reminder that you’re never too old to learn, never too late to create, and never done telling your story.
@Instauncle9
