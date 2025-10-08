Authors
Punjab Village Girl Turns Rap Sensation

By Video Team - The Better India
Meet 19-year-old Paramjeet Kaur, the village girl turning grit into rhythm.
Born with hearing in just one ear, she found her fire in rap—bold, raw, and unapologetic.

Her first freestyle went viral with 4.5M views in 8 days, proving courage can be louder than doubt.

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Param’s lyrics uplift women and smash stereotypes. From a small village to millions online—she’s rapping her truth.

