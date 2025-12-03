Authors
Nurse Quit Secure Govt. Job to Do Farming

By Video Team - The Better India
From saving lives to saving soil.

Meet Kavya Dhoble, a former nurse who quit her secure govt. job to fight the root cause of lifestyle diseases — chemical farming.

Today, she earns ₹30 lakh/year making organic vermicompost & trains 3,000+ farmers through her Krishi Kavya Agro Training Centre.

