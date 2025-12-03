Nurse Quit Secure Govt. Job to Do Farming

From saving lives to saving soil.
Meet Kavya Dhoble, a former nurse who quit her secure govt. job to fight the root cause of lifestyle diseases — chemical farming.
Today, she earns ₹30 lakh/year making organic vermicompost & trains 3,000+ farmers through her Krishi Kavya Agro Training Centre.
