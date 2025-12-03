Nurse Quit Secure Govt. Job to Do Farming

#thebetterindia

From saving lives to saving soil.

Meet Kavya Dhoble, a former nurse who quit her secure govt. job to fight the root cause of lifestyle diseases — chemical farming.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, she earns ₹30 lakh/year making organic vermicompost & trains 3,000+ farmers through her Krishi Kavya Agro Training Centre.

#OrganicFarming#SustainableLiving#WomenEntrepreneurs#FarmingSuccess#SoilHealth#GreenRevolution#InspiringStories

[Organic Farming In India, Vermicompost Business, Women Farmer Success Story, Sustainable Agriculture, Soil Health]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/