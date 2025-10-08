Authors
Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO at RED FM

By Video Team - The Better India
For Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO at RED FM, leadership is all about creating space for women to be recognised and accepted as leaders in society.

It was an honour to have her join us as an esteemed guest at the TBI Showcase 2025, presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Nisha share her reflections on women’s leadership, the power of inclusivity, and why embracing diversity is essential for shaping the future.

@m3mfoundation | @redfmindia

#TBIShowcase2025#TBIShowcase#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

