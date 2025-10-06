My Mother Can’t Speak or Hear

"She lost her husband when I was a child.
Cheated, broke, yet she sold her jewellery so I could study. Her hands spoke what words couldn’t — scolding, comforting, loving.
I faced rejection after rejection, but found my way and began sharing her story. It inspired many, yet some still ignore her.
My dream now: everyone learns sign language, so mothers like mine are truly heard. :heart::sparkles:"
~ Pratik
#InspiringMothers#SignLanguage#Resilience#UnheardVoices#LoveBeyondWords#BreakingBarriers#Inspiration
[Inspiring Mothers, Sign Language Awareness, Motherhood, Inspiration]
