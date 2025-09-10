'Mushrooms In a Room' To Earning Rs 2 Cr

From a 50 sq ft room in Kerala to running 8 thriving farms, ex-Merchant Navy officer Rahul Govind has turned mushroom farming into a ₹2 Cr/year success story!
Founder of Monsoon Mushrooms, he grows rare varieties, trains farmers, and even created India’s first Mush Pellet for beginners.
With 16K+ YouTube followers & statewide impact, Rahul proves fresh starts can change lives.
For more updates, you can contact them at +91 8921152535, +91 8921390344
#MushroomRevolution#MushroomFarming#Kerala#Entrepreneur#OrganicFarming#SustainableAgriculture
[Mushroom Farming, Kerala, Agriculture, Organic Mushroom Business, Sustainable Farming In India, Mushroom Entrepreneur]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/