'Mushrooms In a Room' To Earning Rs 2 Cr

From a 50 sq ft room in Kerala to running 8 thriving farms, ex-Merchant Navy officer Rahul Govind has turned mushroom farming into a ₹2 Cr/year success story!

Founder of Monsoon Mushrooms, he grows rare varieties, trains farmers, and even created India’s first Mush Pellet for beginners.

With 16K+ YouTube followers & statewide impact, Rahul proves fresh starts can change lives.

For more updates, you can contact them at +91 8921152535, +91 8921390344

