Mom- Son Duo Shatter Gender Norms!

#thebetterindia

“What if equality isn’t taught in classrooms… But in kitchens, laundry baskets, and everyday life?”

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

A mother decided to raise her son differently — not with rules or speeches, but with shared responsibility and quiet example.

What followed sparked conversations across homes and across the internet.

Today, that same little boy has already invented a water suction pump at just 6 years old, and is now a Government of India patent holder.

Advertisment

Because when children are trusted with responsibility early, they grow into thinkers, builders, and changemakers.

Watch this powerful video. And do check out his innovation journey on Priyanka’s page too.

Credits: Priyanka Chavan [fitwithpriyankachavan on IG]

#parentinggoals#GenderEquality#PositiveParenting

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/