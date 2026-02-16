Modak for Mothers | How a Tribal Initiative Can Cut Low Birth Weight by 57% | IAS Stories

#thebetterindia

In Koriya, Chhattisgarh, malnutrition was a serious crisis affecting expectant mothers and newborns. IAS officer Chandan Sanjay Tripathi responded with a simple yet powerful solution rooted in tradition.

Through the Koriya (Korea) Modak Ladoo initiative, local women prepared nutrient rich modaks for pregnant women, leading to a reported 57 percent reduction in low birth weight cases.

This public health innovation combined women empowerment, tribal maternal health support and sustainable rural development. It shows how grassroots leadership and community driven nutrition programs can create real impact in India.

Watch this inspiring story of governance, malnutrition solutions and women led change in Chhattisgarh.

