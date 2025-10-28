Meet the Lake Man Reviving 1000+ Drought-Hit South Indian Villages

Meet Nimal Raghavan, the ‘Lake Man of India’. What began as a small effort to revive one lake after Cyclone Gaja soon turned into a nationwide movement — where volunteers, newlyweds, cricket teams, and even children emptied piggy banks to bring lakes back to life.

Today, Nimal has restored 275 lakes, planted 24 lakh saplings, and helped 70 lakh farmers reclaim their livelihoods.

"Don’t waste water,” he urges. “Without it, there is nothing.”

