Meet Amla Ruia, our Water Warrior 2025.

Through traditional water harvesting and check dams, she has revived over 100 villages across Rajasthan.

By uniting communities and blending ancestral knowledge with modern techniques, Amla builds affordable khadins that turn seasonal streams into reliable water sources. Today, 1,255 villages flourish with life and water, all thanks to her simple, powerful vision.

It was an honour to celebrate her as part of The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Amla share her reflections on making water a national priority and creating a water-secure, stronger India for future generations.

