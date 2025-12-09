Just 1 Year 9 Months, India’s Youngest Swimmer

#thebetterindia

At just 1 year 9 months, little Veda Sarfare from Ratnagiri swam 100 metres in 10 minutes 8 seconds, earning a spot in the India Book of Records as the country’s youngest swimmer.

Her journey began by watching her brother train — then one day, she simply dove in.

With 11 months of training, Veda turned fearless, proving even the tiniest hearts can make the biggest waves.

