Just 1 Year 9 Months, India’s Youngest Swimmer

At just 1 year 9 months, little Veda Sarfare from Ratnagiri swam 100 metres in 10 minutes 8 seconds, earning a spot in the India Book of Records as the country’s youngest swimmer.
Her journey began by watching her brother train — then one day, she simply dove in.
With 11 months of training, Veda turned fearless, proving even the tiniest hearts can make the biggest waves.
