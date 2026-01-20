IRS Officer Builds India's First School Of Trees

At this unique school, kids don’t memorise nature — they experience it.
Started by IRS officer Rohit Mehra and his wife Geetanjali, this “School of Trees” began with one troubling thought: children know brands, but not the trees around them.
Today, kids learn by touching bark, tracing leaves, making seed balls — for free.
This is how future caretakers of the planet are grown.
