IRS Officer Builds India's First School Of Trees

At this unique school, kids don’t memorise nature — they experience it.

Started by IRS officer Rohit Mehra and his wife Geetanjali, this “School of Trees” began with one troubling thought: children know brands, but not the trees around them.

Today, kids learn by touching bark, tracing leaves, making seed balls — for free.

This is how future caretakers of the planet are grown.

