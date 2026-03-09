India’s First Agriculture School for Girls | A Village Revolution | Women Empowerment | Ashita Nath

In this village in Uttar Pradesh, girls aren’t just students — they’re farmers, scientists, and future leaders.

Started under a tree by Ashita Nath, The Good Harvest School is India’s first agriculture school for girls.

Here, farmers’ daughters grow crops like broccoli and purple cabbage while learning English, mathematics, computers, and modern farming techniques.

What began with just 6 girls has now grown to 65+ students, transforming the confidence and opportunities of young girls in the village.

One school is proving that empowering daughters can transform an entire community.

Imagine this model in every village. 🌱💚

