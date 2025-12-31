I Refused To Hide My Baldness at My Wedding

#thebetterindia

"I lost my hair before I learned to love myself.

Pain, treatments, whispers, and shame followed me for years.

But somewhere between heartbreak and healing, I chose me.

I stopped hiding. I stopped apologising. I shaved my head.

And I stood bald as a bride—whole, loved, and enough.

Because with hair or without it, I was never incomplete."

~ Mahima Ghai

