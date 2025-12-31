I Refused To Hide My Baldness at My Wedding

"I lost my hair before I learned to love myself.
Pain, treatments, whispers, and shame followed me for years.
But somewhere between heartbreak and healing, I chose me.
I stopped hiding. I stopped apologising. I shaved my head.
And I stood bald as a bride—whole, loved, and enough.
Because with hair or without it, I was never incomplete."
~ Mahima Ghai
#SelfLoveJourney#AlopeciaAwareness#LoveHeals#IndianWeddings#couplegoals
[Alopecia Story India, Self Acceptance Journey, Autoimmune Disease Awareness, Couple Goals, Indian Weddings]
