I Refused To Hide My Baldness at My Wedding

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
"I lost my hair before I learned to love myself.
Pain, treatments, whispers, and shame followed me for years.

But somewhere between heartbreak and healing, I chose me.
I stopped hiding. I stopped apologising. I shaved my head.

And I stood bald as a bride—whole, loved, and enough.
Because with hair or without it, I was never incomplete."
~ Mahima Ghai

#SelfLoveJourney#AlopeciaAwareness#LoveHeals#IndianWeddings#couplegoals

[Alopecia Story India, Self Acceptance Journey, Autoimmune Disease Awareness, Couple Goals, Indian Weddings]

