I cycled through 24 states to plant 20,000 trees!

“I wear an oxygen mask today, so tomorrow’s kids won’t need one.”

At 19, I lost friends to COVID’s oxygen crisis, my father to cancer, and watched my green village turn grey. With no money, just hope and a cycle, I crossed 24 states planting trees.

Now, despite kidney stones and critics, I keep going—because trees are our root solution.”

~ Biswjeet Singh

