I cycled through 24 states to plant 20,000 trees!

“I wear an oxygen mask today, so tomorrow’s kids won’t need one.”
At 19, I lost friends to COVID’s oxygen crisis, my father to cancer, and watched my green village turn grey. With no money, just hope and a cycle, I crossed 24 states planting trees.
Now, despite kidney stones and critics, I keep going—because trees are our root solution.”
~ Biswjeet Singh
Be a part of his green mission!
Support eco-awareness drives, help him reach remote areas, and make India greener.
Call : 8960990065
Mail : [email protected]
