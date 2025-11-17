How An Indian Potter Revolutionised Rhinoplasty in Europe!

Did you know?
Rhinoplasty wasn’t born in the West. In 1792, a Pune potter rebuilt a soldier’s nose using skin from his forehead — a technique rooted in the 2000-year-old Sushruta Samhita.
By 1814, British surgeons were copying this “Indian method.”
Yet, the potter’s name was lost to history.
Remember him the next time someone calls it a Western invention!
