How An Indian Potter Revolutionised Rhinoplasty in Europe!

Rhinoplasty wasn’t born in the West. In 1792, a Pune potter rebuilt a soldier’s nose using skin from his forehead — a technique rooted in the 2000-year-old Sushruta Samhita.

By 1814, British surgeons were copying this “Indian method.”

Yet, the potter’s name was lost to history.

Remember him the next time someone calls it a Western invention!

