They said, “Girls don’t drive trucks.”

Neha Thakur chose to drive past that belief.

From riding shotgun with her truck-driver father to becoming Himachal’s first woman truck driver and vlogger, she proved one thing — steering wheels don’t see gender.

With her father’s support and her own courage, Neha turned a childhood dream into a moving reality.

