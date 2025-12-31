They said, “Girls don’t drive trucks.”
Neha Thakur chose to drive past that belief.
From riding shotgun with her truck-driver father to becoming Himachal’s first woman truck driver and vlogger, she proved one thing — steering wheels don’t see gender.
With her father’s support and her own courage, Neha turned a childhood dream into a moving reality.
