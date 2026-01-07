Heroic Doctor's 8-Year Fight Bans Misleading 'ORS'

Authors
By Video Team - The Better India
#thebetterindia

8 years. 3 PILs. Countless nights of research.
Dr Sivaranjani Santosh fought to expose fake “ORS” drinks packed with sugar — not electrolytes.
Now, FSSAI has banned them.

Her fight has saved millions of children from harm.
One woman’s courage changed the system.

#InspiringIndia#HealthcareHeroes#FSSAI#ChildHealth#PublicAwareness#DoctorsOfIndia#SocialImpact

[Fake ORS, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, FSSAI Order, Child Health India, WHO Standards, Health Updates]

Boom Boom Tech by Anders Baldwin is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

