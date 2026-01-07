Heroic Doctor's 8-Year Fight Bans Misleading 'ORS'

8 years. 3 PILs. Countless nights of research.
Dr Sivaranjani Santosh fought to expose fake “ORS” drinks packed with sugar — not electrolytes.
Now, FSSAI has banned them.
Her fight has saved millions of children from harm.
One woman’s courage changed the system.
#InspiringIndia#HealthcareHeroes#FSSAI#ChildHealth#PublicAwareness#DoctorsOfIndia#SocialImpact
[Fake ORS, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, FSSAI Order, Child Health India, WHO Standards, Health Updates]
Boom Boom Tech by Anders Baldwin is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/