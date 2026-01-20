He left the UK to build a school that teaches freedom

#thebetterindia

Deep in Kodaikanal’s misty valleys lies Sholai School — where kids make electricity, turn plastic into diesel, grow their own food, and learn under open skies.

No ranks, no pressure… just curiosity, courage, and joy. A place where teachers are friends and learning is life itself. Proof that education can be free, fearless, and truly alive.

