He left the UK to build a school that teaches freedom

Deep in Kodaikanal’s misty valleys lies Sholai School — where kids make electricity, turn plastic into diesel, grow their own food, and learn under open skies.
No ranks, no pressure… just curiosity, courage, and joy. A place where teachers are friends and learning is life itself. Proof that education can be free, fearless, and truly alive.
Would you visit this school? Tell us in the comments!
#Education#Sustainability#Innovation#GreenLiving#Inspiration#Learning#India
[Education, Sholai School, Kodaikanal, Green Living, Sustainable Living, Experiential Learning, Eco-Friendly Education]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/