He left the UK to build a school that teaches freedom

By Video Team - The Better India
Deep in Kodaikanal’s misty valleys lies Sholai School — where kids make electricity, turn plastic into diesel, grow their own food, and learn under open skies.

No ranks, no pressure… just curiosity, courage, and joy. A place where teachers are friends and learning is life itself. Proof that education can be free, fearless, and truly alive.

Would you visit this school? Tell us in the comments!

