Growing Sandalwood In Hot Dry Rajasthan

Meet Dr. Jogesh Choudhary — a medical officer who turned 18 bighas of Rajasthan’s desert into a sandalwood forest.

After losing ₹1.3 lakh and every sapling to termites, he learned through YouTube, built shelterbelts, and used drip irrigation.

Today, 400+ trees thrive — proof that science, grit, and hope can make even the desert bloom.

