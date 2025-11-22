Growing Sandalwood In Hot Dry Rajasthan

Meet Dr. Jogesh Choudhary — a medical officer who turned 18 bighas of Rajasthan’s desert into a sandalwood forest.
After losing ₹1.3 lakh and every sapling to termites, he learned through YouTube, built shelterbelts, and used drip irrigation.
Today, 400+ trees thrive — proof that science, grit, and hope can make even the desert bloom.
