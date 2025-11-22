Granddaughter To 42 Abandoned Elders

#thebetterindia

She lost her grandmother with one regret — not doing enough. So Rupali Gajakosh turned pain into purpose.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From a small bungalow in Panvel with 4 abandoned elders to 2 homes for 42 grandparents today, she gives love, dignity & family to those forgotten. Despite struggles, she never stops caring.

Because no elder should feel unwanted.

#HumanityFirst#KindnessMatters#ElderCare#HumanityFirst#InspiringStories#ChangeMakers#CompassionInAction#TheBetterIndia

[Elder Care Homes, Abandoned Elders, Rupali Gajakosh, Inspiring Social Work, Senior Citizen Support]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/