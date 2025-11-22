Authors
Granddaughter To 42 Abandoned Elders

By Video Team - The Better India
She lost her grandmother with one regret — not doing enough. So Rupali Gajakosh turned pain into purpose.

From a small bungalow in Panvel with 4 abandoned elders to 2 homes for 42 grandparents today, she gives love, dignity & family to those forgotten. Despite struggles, she never stops caring.

Because no elder should feel unwanted.

