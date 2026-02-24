Gender Equality Begins at Home Not in Courtrooms | Part 2 | Parenting | Aanchal Gupta

“I am raising my son to see women the way he naturally does.

Without judgement.

Without labels.

Without log kya kahenge.

If my son can see beauty without judgement, maybe the problem was never clothing. It was conditioning.

Real change does not begin in courts.

It does not begin in campaigns.

It begins at home.

In everyday parenting conversations.

In the values we model.

In how we raise our boys to respect women unconditionally.

Gender equality starts in childhood.

Respect begins in the living room.

The world changes when we change how we raise our sons.”

~ Aanchal Gupta, mother to a three year old boy

