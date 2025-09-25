Fungi to Fortune: 'Kida Jadi' Earns Her Rs 30 Lakhs/Year

From a tiny 10×10 room in Delhi, homemaker Suman Sakheeja turned her passion into a ₹2.5 lakh/month venture!
Growing cordyceps mushrooms and saffron, she proved that big dreams need only small spaces and determination.
Now, through Orange Herb, she’s inspiring homemakers everywhere to become self-reliant.
Want to grow cordyceps and saffron yourself?
Contact Suman on +91 7404153908
Start today and write your own success story!
#WomenEntrepreneurs#CordycepsMushrooms#SaffronCultivation#HomeBusiness#OrangeHerb#SuccessStory
[Suman Sakheeja, Success Story, Cordyceps Mushroom Farming, Saffron Cultivation, Women Entrepreneurs of India, Delhi]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/