Fungi to Fortune: 'Kida Jadi' Earns Her Rs 30 Lakhs/Year

From a tiny 10×10 room in Delhi, homemaker Suman Sakheeja turned her passion into a ₹2.5 lakh/month venture!

Growing cordyceps mushrooms and saffron, she proved that big dreams need only small spaces and determination.

Now, through Orange Herb, she’s inspiring homemakers everywhere to become self-reliant.

Contact Suman on +91 7404153908

