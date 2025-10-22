Authors
From Small-Town Girl To Instagram's Golden Ring: Dolly Singh

By Video Team - The Better India
They told her to choose marriage or dreams.
But Dolly Singh refused to give up. She turned every struggle, every doubt into her voice.

Years later, that voice made history. She became the first Indian to win Instagram’s Golden Ring.

From “Raju ki Mummy” to Golden Ring glory, watch how she did it!

