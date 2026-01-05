From Slum to Transforming Poor Children’s Lives

His father sold vegetables on a cart.
His mother worked as a clerk.
Siddhesh Lokre grew up in a single-room Mumbai shack with 20 people—where education became his only escape. He became an engineer, built a startup, and then chose a bigger purpose.
From rebuilding shops to funding schools, he proved this:
Real success isn’t rising alone—it’s lifting everyone with you.
