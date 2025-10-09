From Henna Artist to Viral Makeup Star

#thebetterindia

From applying henna at Juhu Beach to becoming a viral makeup sensation — Sonali’s journey is pure grit and glam.

She dropped out after Class 7, faced struggles, but turned her passion into power.

With a phone, creativity, and her husband’s support, she now stuns with celebrity-inspired looks, 1.5L+ followers & big dreams.

Proof that you can rewrite your destiny — one brushstroke at a time. :sparkles:

