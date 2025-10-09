From Henna Artist to Viral Makeup Star

From applying henna at Juhu Beach to becoming a viral makeup sensation — Sonali’s journey is pure grit and glam.
She dropped out after Class 7, faced struggles, but turned her passion into power.
With a phone, creativity, and her husband’s support, she now stuns with celebrity-inspired looks, 1.5L+ followers & big dreams.
Proof that you can rewrite your destiny — one brushstroke at a time. :sparkles:
#InspiringJourney#MakeupTransformation#WomenEntrepreneurs#ViralStories#DreamBig#Resilience#SuccessStory
[Henna To Makeup, Viral Makeup Artist, Sonali Makeup Journey, Inspiring Women India, Social Media Success]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/