From Burn Victim to Supermodel

"I was five when boiling water changed my body forever.
Coma. Surgeries. Stares. Silence in classrooms.
They asked, “Who will marry a girl with scars?”
My mother said, “These scars won’t define you.”
I chose art. Dance. Theatre. Courage.
Rejected by rules, not by self-belief.
From the bikini round to rewriting pageants—
Today, I build spaces where no one needs permission to dream."
~ Mitali Sonawane
