From Burn Victim to Supermodel

"I was five when boiling water changed my body forever.

Coma. Surgeries. Stares. Silence in classrooms.

They asked, “Who will marry a girl with scars?”

My mother said, “These scars won’t define you.”

I chose art. Dance. Theatre. Courage.

Rejected by rules, not by self-belief.

From the bikini round to rewriting pageants—

Today, I build spaces where no one needs permission to dream."

~ Mitali Sonawane

