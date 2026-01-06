Authors
Home Videos lifestyle Force for Good Season 2: India in Action

Force for Good Season 2: India in Action

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

India’s Biggest Force for Good?
It Was Never a Person. It Was a Choice.
For Season 1 of #ForceForGoodHeroes, we celebrated Indians who chose action over silence.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Over 100 hidden heroes proved that real change begins with a single decision.
They dived into lakes to save strangers.
Stopped plastic before it harmed land and animals.
Turned fear into strength, training thousands of girls to fight back.
They saw a problem and decided: this ends with me.

Loved these stories?
Stay tuned for more in Season 2 of #ForceForGoodHeroes, an extraordinary series on Indians turning choices into impact.

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup
#ForceForGood#AdityaBirlaGroup#ForceForGoodHeroes

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like