Force for Good Season 2: India in Action

New Update
India’s Biggest Force for Good?
It Was Never a Person. It Was a Choice.
For Season 1 of #ForceForGoodHeroes, we celebrated Indians who chose action over silence.
Over 100 hidden heroes proved that real change begins with a single decision.
They dived into lakes to save strangers.
Stopped plastic before it harmed land and animals.
Turned fear into strength, training thousands of girls to fight back.
They saw a problem and decided: this ends with me.
Loved these stories?
Stay tuned for more in Season 2 of #ForceForGoodHeroes, an extraordinary series on Indians turning choices into impact.
In partnership with @adityabirlagroup
