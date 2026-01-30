Father Builds Son’s Dream Motorcycle From Scraps

A father in Cuttack couldn’t afford a motorcycle — but he refused to let his little boy’s dream fade.
So mechanic Shiv Shankar Sahu spent 45 days collecting scrap parts and transformed their old bicycle into a pedal-powered bike. When his son saw it, his eyes lit up with pure joy.
This isn’t just about a bike — it’s about a father’s love and the lengths he’ll go to see his child smile.
#InspiringStory#FatherAndSon#HumanSpirit#PositiveNews#IndianStories#RealLifeHeroes#FamilyLove
[Father Builds Bike, Inspiring Indian Story, Mechanic Father, Heartwarming Tale, DIY Motorcycle]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/