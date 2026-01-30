Father Builds Son’s Dream Motorcycle From Scraps

#thebetterindia

A father in Cuttack couldn’t afford a motorcycle — but he refused to let his little boy’s dream fade.

So mechanic Shiv Shankar Sahu spent 45 days collecting scrap parts and transformed their old bicycle into a pedal-powered bike. When his son saw it, his eyes lit up with pure joy.

This isn’t just about a bike — it’s about a father’s love and the lengths he’ll go to see his child smile.

