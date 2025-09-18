Engineer Builds Dream Farmstay In Bir

Once a crumbling ancestral home, Sukoon Baag in Bir is now a dreamy eco-farmstay.
Engineer Shashi Thakur poured in his savings, revived local Pahari techniques, and transformed the 100-YO family house into a stunning, sustainable retreat.
Stone walls, repurposed wood, cross-ventilation, and winter-sun windows create year-round comfort.
Wake up to farm-fresh meals, glass-walled baths, and village trails. Would you spend a weekend here?
