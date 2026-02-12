Delhi Green Home With 400 Fruit Trees!

This Delhi home is a secret weapon against pollution!
With 400 fruit trees, Padam Singh — a 64-year-old retired Income Tax Commissioner — has turned his house into a lush oasis.
From mangoes to pineapples, he grows 40+ varieties using simple jugaad, drip irrigation and pure dedication.
His green haven brings clean air, peace and hope.
Want to grow your own fruit-filled space in Delhi?
