Cerebral Palsy Limits Me, But It Can't Stop Me

"From impossible to unstoppable. Born with cerebral palsy, I struggled to walk and write, but found strength in every challenge.
Today, I'm a teacher at Delhi University, a poet, activist, and life coach. Despite the hate, I continue to share my journey on Instagram, hoping to inspire families with children with special needs.
Every limitation can become a new language of strength."
~ Vinayana Khurana
