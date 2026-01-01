Authors
Cerebral Palsy Limits Me, But It Can't Stop Me

By Video Team - The Better India
"From impossible to unstoppable. Born with cerebral palsy, I struggled to walk and write, but found strength in every challenge.

Today, I'm a teacher at Delhi University, a poet, activist, and life coach. Despite the hate, I continue to share my journey on Instagram, hoping to inspire families with children with special needs.

Every limitation can become a new language of strength."
~ Vinayana Khurana

@vinayanakhurana

