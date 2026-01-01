Cerebral Palsy Limits Me, But It Can't Stop Me

#thebetterindia

"From impossible to unstoppable. Born with cerebral palsy, I struggled to walk and write, but found strength in every challenge.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, I'm a teacher at Delhi University, a poet, activist, and life coach. Despite the hate, I continue to share my journey on Instagram, hoping to inspire families with children with special needs.

Every limitation can become a new language of strength."

~ Vinayana Khurana

@vinayanakhurana

#Inspiration#Strength#CerebralPalsy

[Strength In Adversity, Inspirational Journey, Overcoming Disability, Life Coach, Cerebral Palsy Survivor]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/