'Cake Wali Aunty' Has Celebrated 1,000+ Kids’ Birthdays

She turned a slice of cake into 1000 childhood smiles. Payal Kumar—lovingly called Cake Wali Aunty—is teaching kids to celebrate life.

What began in COVID with a few home-cooked meals has grown into Feed the Souls—her mission to nourish, teach, and uplift underprivileged children. From feeding hundreds daily to teaching 100 kids in her “Happy Hour” classes, Payal has given them dignity, joy, and the feeling of being seen.

When she found many didn’t even know their birthdays, she changed that—celebrating over 1,000 with candles, cakes, and love, reminding every child that their life matters.

“Where is it written that celebration depends on financial background? Every child deserves it,” she says.

Stay tuned for more in #TruePearlsofIndia—a series on India’s unsung changemakers proving that hope can be homemade.

