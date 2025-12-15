Bride shatters gender roles, leads her baraat

#thebetterindia

She grew up watching her father quietly fight traditions.

Five daughters, one promise — his girls would never get less than any son.

On her wedding day in Prayagraj, Tanu honoured that promise by arriving with her own baraat.

Lights, dhol, dancing—two kilometres of joy usually reserved for men. Welcomed warmly by Rajat’s family, she showed that traditions can evolve without losing meaning.

Which tradition would you rewrite? Tell us in the comments below.

