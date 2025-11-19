Breathe Better: Low AQI Home

#thebetterindia

While Delhi battles a 400+ AQI, one woman is quietly growing her own green shield.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

US-returned pastry chef Kishi Arora has turned her Delhi terrace into a 1,000+ plant micro-forest that absorbs nearly 10,000 kg of CO₂ every year!

From desi veggies to exotic fruits, organic compost to homemade jams, her garden does it all.

If she can grow a breathing haven in a small space… what’s stopping you?

Cinematography By : flux__productions

#BreatheBetterIndia#UrbanGardening#SustainableLiving#GreenHomes#EcoFriendly#OrganicGardening#ClimateAction#DelhiAQI

[Breathe Better India, Urban Gardening, Sustainable Living, Green Homes, Eco Friendly Lifestyle, Organic Gardening, Delhi AQI]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/