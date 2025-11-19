Breathe Better: Low AQI Home

While Delhi battles a 400+ AQI, one woman is quietly growing her own green shield.
US-returned pastry chef Kishi Arora has turned her Delhi terrace into a 1,000+ plant micro-forest that absorbs nearly 10,000 kg of CO₂ every year!
From desi veggies to exotic fruits, organic compost to homemade jams, her garden does it all.
If she can grow a breathing haven in a small space… what’s stopping you?
