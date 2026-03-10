Bengaluru’s Polluted Lakes Are Breathing Again | Lalbagh | Lake revival | Water Pollution

Mechanical engineer Gurunandan Rao refused to stand by as Lalbagh Lake slowly suffocated.

Advertisment

Instead of expensive machines or imported tech, he chose nature.

Native aquatic plants like colocasia also known as patra leaves were planted to naturally absorb pollutants and bring the water back to life.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Simple aerators followed. Oxygen levels jumped by 86 percent.

What looked like a dying lake began breathing again.

This was not a one time success.

Over 30 polluted ponds across Bengaluru have already been revived using the same nature based method.

Advertisment

No miracle claims.

Just science, patience, and respect for ecosystems.

Urban lakes do not need saving heroes.

They need people who understand how nature already heals.

Would your city benefit from this approach?

Tell us in the comments. Save this. Share this.

#LakeRestoration#BengaluruLakes#UrbanEcology#NatureBasedSolutions#SustainableCities

[Bengaluru Lake Revival, Lalbagh Lake Restoration, Native Aquatic Plants, Wetland Filtration Method, Urban Water Conservation, Sustainable Lake Management]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/