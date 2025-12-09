"Believe In Yourself, Sivadarshini" Takes Over Instagram

From a small classroom in Madurai to a national ad — meet Sivadharshini, the student inspiring millions to believe in themselves.
What started as her teacher’s idea to boost confidence turned into the viral page @_.future_genius._ , now with 3 lakh followers!
Because when you believe in yourself, the world believes in you too :heart:
