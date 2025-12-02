Battling Rare Condition to Viral Reels Creator

#thebetterindia

"From swollen cheeks at 6 to whispers I never deserved, nephrotic syndrome shaped my childhood—but it never broke me.

Makeup became my magic, my safe space, my dream. With my family cheering behind the camera, I turned pain into creativity, and a small reel into 42M hearts. I’m travelling, creating, growing—and loving myself loudly.

“However I am, I’m my own favourite.”

~Jasmeet Singh Banga

