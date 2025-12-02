Battling Rare Condition to Viral Reels Creator

"From swollen cheeks at 6 to whispers I never deserved, nephrotic syndrome shaped my childhood—but it never broke me.
Makeup became my magic, my safe space, my dream. With my family cheering behind the camera, I turned pain into creativity, and a small reel into 42M hearts. I’m travelling, creating, growing—and loving myself loudly.
“However I am, I’m my own favourite.”
~Jasmeet Singh Banga
@Cloudyxgunit
#InspiringJourney#BodyPositivity#ChronicIllnessWarrior#Makeup#InspiringWoman#YouthCreators
[Nephrotic Syndrome, Inspiring Woman, Makeup Artist, Body Positivity, Inspirational Story, Young Creator]
