At 35, she took her 10th-grade exams with her son

She once believed stepping outside was a privilege.
Today, Parvati Soni stands as proof that courage has no age.
From studying for Class 10 alongside her son, to working as the only woman among 80 chefs at Jaipur’s City Palace, to owning her space on MasterChef India — she rewrote every rule.
Her real win?
Showing us all that it’s never too late to begin.
