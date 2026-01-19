At 35, she took her 10th-grade exams with her son

#thebetterindia

She once believed stepping outside was a privilege.

Today, Parvati Soni stands as proof that courage has no age.

From studying for Class 10 alongside her son, to working as the only woman among 80 chefs at Jaipur’s City Palace, to owning her space on MasterChef India — she rewrote every rule.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Her real win?

Showing us all that it’s never too late to begin.

#InspiringWomen#NeverTooLate#IndianStories#MasterChefIndia

[MasterChef India, Women Empowerment, Second Chances, Lifelong Learning, Women Breaking Stereotypes, Inspirational Journey]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/