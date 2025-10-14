#thebetterindia

"I lost my father at 19. Amid the chaos, people filmed instead of helping. That day, I promised to become the person I needed.

At 22, I became “Amma” to girls who lost theirs. Some needed books, others just love. Today, through The Roberts Trust Foundation, I’ve helped 100+ lives.

Love is presence—it’s showing up. In healing them, I’m healing too. "

~ Shalini Robert

