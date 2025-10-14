"I lost my father at 19. Amid the chaos, people filmed instead of helping. That day, I promised to become the person I needed.
At 22, I became “Amma” to girls who lost theirs. Some needed books, others just love. Today, through The Roberts Trust Foundation, I’ve helped 100+ lives.
Love is presence—it’s showing up. In healing them, I’m healing too. "
~ Shalini Robert
#InspiringStories#WomenOfChange#KindnessMatters#HealingTogether#LoveInAction#EmpathyInMotion#TheBetterIndia
[Empowerment, Compassion, Healing Journey, Social Impact, Women Leaders, Woman Who Inspire, Changemakers of India]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/