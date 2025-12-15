Accessible Today, Inclusive Tomorrow | Association of People with Disability

On December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the The Association of People with Disability (APD) mobilised hundreds of citizens across five states to audit public spaces using the Yes to Access app.
Ten years after the Accessible India Campaign began, fewer than 2,000 public buildings have been audited for accessibility. Yes to Access works to close that gap. APD will continue building accessibility data and working with governments and partners to shape policies, investments, and the future of inclusion.
