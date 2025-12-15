Authors
Home Videos lifestyle Accessible Today, Inclusive Tomorrow | Association of People with Disability

Accessible Today, Inclusive Tomorrow | Association of People with Disability

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

On December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the The Association of People with Disability (APD) mobilised hundreds of citizens across five states to audit public spaces using the Yes to Access app.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Ten years after the Accessible India Campaign began, fewer than 2,000 public buildings have been audited for accessibility. Yes to Access works to close that gap. APD will continue building accessibility data and working with governments and partners to shape policies, investments, and the future of inclusion.

https://www.youtube.com/c/APDIndiaNGO

Music credits:-
Auto clear code: “Warm Adventure” licensed via Music Vine: SZDJXFWKQOEATYVN
Title of Musical Work: Warm Adventure
Artist: RA
License ID S761954-12865Accessible Today, Inclusive Tomorrow
#thebetterindia

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like