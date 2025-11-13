A Village Cleaner Than Most Cities in India

#thebetterindia

From plastic-filled streets to spotless lanes — meet Priyanka Tiwari, the 33-year-old sarpanch transforming Rajpur and Hathras, UP.

She banned single-use plastic, introduced recycling tech, and inspired her village to take pride in cleanliness.

Today, Rajpur and Hathras, both in Uttar Pradesh shines — proof that real change begins at the grassroots.

