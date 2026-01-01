94YO Dadi Wins 16 Golds, Defies Age

#thebetterindia

At 94, Pana Devi Godara is rewriting what strength looks like.

Married young, widowed early, she raised eight children and worked the fields for decades.

Then one day, she watched athletes train—and decided it was her turn.

Today, she’s a 16-time gold medallist in sprint, shot put, discus, and javelin.

No shortcuts. Just consistency.

Proof that it’s never too late to begin.

