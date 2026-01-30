Authors
35 Years, a ₹2 Doctor Couple, 1 Village Reborn

By Video Team - The Better India
For 35 years, Dr. Ravindra and Dr. Smita Kolhe’s fee was just ₹2. But their true gift wasn’t in the charge—it was in the care.

In Bairagarh, a village with no roads or doctors, they fought poverty, transformed healthcare, and slashed infant mortality from 200 to under 40.

Their legacy isn’t just medicine—it’s presence, love, and a dedication to changing lives.

