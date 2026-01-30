35 Years, a ₹2 Doctor Couple, 1 Village Reborn

For 35 years, Dr. Ravindra and Dr. Smita Kolhe’s fee was just ₹2. But their true gift wasn’t in the charge—it was in the care.
In Bairagarh, a village with no roads or doctors, they fought poverty, transformed healthcare, and slashed infant mortality from 200 to under 40.
Their legacy isn’t just medicine—it’s presence, love, and a dedication to changing lives.
#DoctorsOfHope#SelflessService#PadmaShriAward#SustainableFarming#HumanityFirst
[Doctor Couple, Melghat, Infant Mortality, Rural Healthcare, Sustainable Agriculture]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/