35 Years, a ₹2 Doctor Couple, 1 Village Reborn

#thebetterindia

For 35 years, Dr. Ravindra and Dr. Smita Kolhe’s fee was just ₹2. But their true gift wasn’t in the charge—it was in the care.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In Bairagarh, a village with no roads or doctors, they fought poverty, transformed healthcare, and slashed infant mortality from 200 to under 40.

Their legacy isn’t just medicine—it’s presence, love, and a dedication to changing lives.

#DoctorsOfHope#SelflessService#PadmaShriAward#SustainableFarming#HumanityFirst

Advertisment

[Doctor Couple, Melghat, Infant Mortality, Rural Healthcare, Sustainable Agriculture]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/